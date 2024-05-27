‘Keep holding hands’; Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok reveal Lovely Runner’s behind-the-scenes secrets on Salon Drip 2: WATCH

Both actors are currently headlining the time-traveling drama, Lovely Runner. The show revolves around Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan who journeys back in time to alter the tragic destiny of her idol, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok). Their on-screen chemistry and impressive acting skills have been capturing audiences' hearts.

Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon talk about post-scene cute moments

During the episode, host Jang Do Yeon playfully inquired why Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon continued to hold hands and exchange hugs even after the scenes had concluded. This question caught the lead couple off guard, leaving them visibly flustered.

Kim Hye Yoon elaborated, explaining that the reason they often find themselves holding hands or staying close even off-camera is due to the intense and emotional nature of their scenes. In particular, during moments when Byeon Woo Seok's character, Sun Jae, comforts Im Sol, she feels his support transcending the scene, conveying a sense of "you worked really hard."

This mutual comfort extends beyond the scripted moments, providing solace to each other. Byeon Woo Seok chimed in, affirming their shared sentiment, emphasizing that when they encounter challenging scenes, they genuinely feel it, prompting them to offer mutual support and comfort to each other.

In a heartwarming exchange, Kim Hye Yoon shared a cute detail, mentioning that during scenes where hot packs were applied to keep her warm, Byeon Woo Seok would inadvertently end up holding onto them while they hugged, prolonging their hug. Byeon Woo Seok playfully admitted that it was partly because his hands tended to be cold.

Kim Hye Yoon reveals fun details on set related to Byeon Woo Seok

Kim Hye Yoon shared another delightful tidbit, mentioning a fun input by Byeon Woo Seok during episodes 9-10 of the series. In this scene, Im Sol and Sun Jae go on a college trip, where Im Sol finds herself dancing to Gee by Girls' Generation due to a dare in front of Sun Jae's department, unaware that he's nearby.

When Sun Jae unexpectedly appears, it results in an embarrassing yet endearing moment, as he finds Im Sol's actions adorable. At this moment, Kim Hye Yoon revealed a behind-the-scenes secret, sharing that although Byeon Woo Seok usually doesn't offer many suggestions during their scenes, he enthusiastically stepped in during her Gee dance scene.

She disclosed that he gave numerous suggestions to the director, advocating for more takes, because he found her incredibly cute and funny. Byeon Woo Seok chimed in, admitting that he couldn't resist encouraging her with a playful "do more, do more" because he was thoroughly amused by her performance.

