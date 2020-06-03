Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 1 and 2 debuts on Netflix

Netflix drops the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians featuring Kim Kardashian and other Karjenners.

Here's a piece of good news for all the Kardashians fans out there! Netflix has recently dropped the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and fans can't get enough of it. The show featuring Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, their mom Kris Jenner and brother Rob. The show originally airs on the E! cable network and gives us into a sneak-peek into Kim Kardashian's life. The 18 season-long show began airing back in 2007 and became a rage in no time.

Besides giving us a glimpse of the Kardashians, the show also introduces Kris' husband Caitlyn, who was Bruce Jenner before she came out as a trans woman. It also shows Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner who grew up in front of the camera and turned out to be the divas that they are today. The series takes you through the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family and we can't deny it's our guilty pleasure.

Kim Kardashian is a well known American actress, businesswoman, and socialite. Kylie Jenner is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and reportedly one of the youngest self-made billionaires. Meanwhile, her other sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall are also successful models and media personalities. No matter how many controversies we find about the KarJenners, we can't help but stalk them on social media. As the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been dropped on Netflix, we're waiting for the remaining seasons to be made available.

Credits :Netflix

