Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 to be out on June 6; Ronit Roy aka Rohit Mehra shares his excitement

Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli starrer Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all set to release its third season on June 6, 2020. Here's how excited Ronit aka Rohit Mehra is.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is one of the most loved shows on the digital platform. The shows stars popular faces Ronit Roy (Rohit Mehra), Mona Singh (Ananya Mandira Sharma), and Gurdeep Kohli (Poonam Kapoor) in the lead roles. The love saga was released in 2018, and with its amazing storyline, it became a massive hit among the audience. It very delicately portrayed the complexities of relationships that are faced in lives. Whether it is love, affair, cheating, or any guilt, it shows how decisions made by us mold our personalities.

The show became such a hit that it came up with season two. Now it is all set to enthrall the viewers yet again with the third season. Yes, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is ready to make us see things beyond just black and white, and learn how relationships go for a toss. It will portray the ups and downs of relationships and how sensitive matters should be handled. Today on May 20 (2020), ALTBalaji and ZEE5 announced the new season as they revealed the motion poster of the series.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Baarish 2's Asha Negi: Failure of my last two shows on TV left me UPSET; I'm more selective now

Not only this they also informed that the show is all set to release on 6th June 2020. Yes, the show is going to be out next month, putting an end to all fan theories. Well, its release during the Coronavirus lockdown has surely come as a huge treat and surprise for fans.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming season, Ronit shared, 'The audience reaction towards the show has been thunderous. KKHH3 for me has transcended the boundaries which housed the earlier seasons. It has turned out to be quite an amazing journey for me. I have discovered different shades of the character, which may have existed in his deepest emotions. I have no doubt that the audience will feel the same.

He further expressed his gratitude towards TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor for making him a part of this mature project. He said, 'I’m grateful to Ekta for entrusting me with such exciting yet challenging roles that have helped made me grow as an actor. I'm certain that the audience will share the same enthusiasm and fervor while watching KKHH3 as we felt while shooting it.'

The cast of KKHH3 also includes Palak Jain, Pooja Banerjee, and Apurva Agnihotri. Are you excited to watch how the lives of the trio change now and how their story moves forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: This is what Asha Negi had to say when asked about breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×