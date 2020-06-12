Keira Knightley to star in series adaptation of Suzanne Rindell’s suspense thriller novel The Other Typist

Keira Knightley is all set to feature in psycho-sexual thriller series The Other Typist, which will be an adaptation of Suzanne Rindell’s novel of the same name. Read on to know more.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Keira Knightley is all set to make a comeback on the small screens with The Other Typist, the upcoming series adaptation of Suzanne Rindell’s novel of the same name for Hulu. The 35-year-old actress, will executive produce the series in collaboration with Ilene Chaiken, who will also script the show. Ilene’s previous credits include The L Word, Empire. The story is set in New York during the height of the prohibition era.

The historical fiction novel follows a police department typist named Rose who is drawn into the shady world of her new co-worker Odalie (played by Knightley). “When the ultimate crime is committed, it’s uncertain which of the two women was the more treacherous,” Just Jared quoted the description of the plot. According to Variety, The Other Typist, is described as a “psycho-sexual suspense thriller” that explores several social themes identity including class, obsession, and misplaced desire. Rindell will also serve as the producer on the project, Variety reported.

Keira was recently seen playing the role of Sally Alexander in Misbehaviour. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, the film came out in April 2020. The plot revolved around a team of women hell-bent on disrupting the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London. Her other acting credits include history-drama film Colette, and The Imitation Game, in which she played the role of Joan Clarke opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. The upcoming project would mark her first series since 2011’s Neverland and 2002’s Doctor Zhivago.

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Fans freak out after La Casa De Papel briefly disappears from the streaming platform

Credits :Variety

Share your comment ×