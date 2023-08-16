Keke Palmer and Usher tease collaboration for new song Boyfriend amid turmoil with Darius Jackson

In the midst of recent relationship drama involving Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson, the actress has found herself in the spotlight once more, this time for her role in Usher's next music video, Boyfriend. Palmer's collaboration with the R&B icon has sparked excitement and curiosity as the music video is set to be released later this week.

Usher and Keke Palmer unveil Boyfriend teaser

In a tantalizing move, Usher released a teaser trailer for his latest track Boyfriend, featuring Keke Palmer, on YouTube and other social media platforms. According to the credits, the brief clip was shot in Las Vegas and captures captivating moments of Palmer and Usher, building anticipation for the full video premiere on Wednesday.

Keke Palmer and Usher in the video

Palmer oozes charisma in the teaser footage as she poses at a vanity, sips champagne in a hotel room, and marches along a hotel corridor with a group of friends. The video also shows Usher's backstage preparations before giving a taste of the song itself. Usher's voice resonates with the lyrics "Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me/Oh that's cool," setting up the tone for the track.

Keke Palmer navigates relationship challenges with Darius Jackson

Palmer's work with Usher comes amid recent relationship turmoil with her partner, Darius Jackson. Jackson received criticism in July after openly commenting on Palmer's wardrobe at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. Following public outrage, Jackson voiced his opinions on social media, igniting a debate about relationships, morals, and family dynamics.

Usher's perspective on the incident

Usher responded to the incident by sharing his thoughts, calling it a "pop moment" that sparked conversations. Reflecting on the situation in Las Vegas, he stated that his aim was to create a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere, encouraging discussions and sparking dialogues among audiences. Usher's thoughtful perspective provides light on the complicated nature of public moments in the entertainment world.

As Keke Palmer teases her collaboration with Usher in the upcoming Boyfriend music video, her journey continues to intertwine with both her artistic endeavors and her personal experiences, allowing fans and observers a glimpse into the complexity of life in the spotlight.

