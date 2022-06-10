Kendall Jenner says 'the day is coming for me' as she talks about baby plans on The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner is feeling the baby fever after sister Kylie Jenner welcoming her second baby. In the new episode of The Kardashians, Kendall was seen shopping for Kylie's second baby along with sister Khloe Kardashian. During their visit to the baby store, Kendall and Khloe were seen discussing how many children there are in the family and Jenner said, "I can't believe there's another kid. It's just so many kids."

At the time of filming the episode, Kylie was expecting her second baby with Travis Scott. Kendall who is the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own was also seen having a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner about not being ready to start a family yet. Although during the ninth episode of the show, Kendall told Khloe, "Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me. Being 26, it feels a little more real for me"

Although Khloe quickly informed the model that there's no pressure and said, "Twenty-six? Kendall, that's not old to have a baby." Jenner also admitted that she's happy about becoming an aunt again and revealed the best aspect of it saying, "I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point. But it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become it's really cool."

Kendall is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker and the duo has been going strong and even celebrated their one-year anniversary last year.

