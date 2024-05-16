Kep1er: 143 Entertainment says 'still in discussion' about Kang Yeseo and Mashiro's extension of contracts

Kep1er the project girl group’s contract renewals are currently afoot on May 16 KST. As of now, 7 members Xiaoting, Dayeon, Hikaru, Yujin, Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, and Youngeun have extended their contracts and will continue group activities.

However, two members Jang Yeseo and Mashiro still have not come upon a decision and their agency 143 Entertainment is still amid discussion with CJ ENM (Kep1er’s label).

143 Entertainment is in the middle of discussions with CJ ENM on whether Jang Yeseo and Mashiro will continue Kep1er activities

On May 16, 2024, various Korean media outlets reported that 143 Entertainment had made a statement on the issue of Jang Yeseo and Mashiro continuing group activities with Kep1er.

143 Entertainment said they are discussing the contract extension with Kep1er’s label CJ ENM regarding whether Kang Yeseo and Mashiro will continue group activities. They added they are carefully examining the contents of the contract and clarified no decisions have been made yet.

Understandably nothing can be said regarding the contract extension of both the members.

Know more about Kep1er

Kep1er is a project girl group that was formed through CJ ENM's reality idol survival show Girls Planet 999. The group is made up of nine members: Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Yujin, Dayeon, Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru, Mashiro, and Xiaoting as of now.

Kep1er made their debut with the mini album FIRST IMPACT on January 3, 2022. Their contract at the time was set for a tenure of 2 years and six months. The debut album was accompanied by the music video of the lead single WA DA DA.

Then, they followed it by releasing their second EP DOUBLAST. Later they dropped their first Japanese single album FLY UP with Wing Wing as the lead track.

Meanwhile, Kep1er is set to release their comeback full album Kep1going On on June 3, 2024, with a music video for the title song Shooting Star. Meanwhile, its pre-release track Straight Line was dropped on April 23, 2024.

If Kang Yeseo and Mashiro choose not to extend their contracts with WakeOne/CJ ENM, Kep1er will then continue as a 7 member group after the release of their album Kep1going On.

