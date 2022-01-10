Kep1er achieves THIS milestone on Hanteo in just a week since debuting with ‘FIRST IMPACT’

Kep1er debuted on January 3 with the mini album ‘FIRST IMPACT’, and the South Korean girl group has been making history in the one week since! Kep1er set the record for the highest first-day sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo history, by selling a total of 150,153 copies on the first day alone. They are also the only girl group ever to sell over 150,000 copies with their debut album on the release day.

Following this, according to Hanteo Chart, Kep1er sold a total of 206,569 copies of ‘FIRST IMPACT’ in the first week of release, from January 3 to January 9. This gives Kep1er the second-highest first-week sales of any girl group debut album in the chart’s history, following aespa. The girl group also overtook the previous record set by IVE’s recent debut album. The only three other girl groups to have ever crossed 100,000 first-week sales with their debut album are BLACKPINK (102,001 copies), aespa (276,877copies), and IVE (152,229 copies).

Previously, Kep1er also entered the Worldwide iTunes Album chart with ‘FIRST IMPACT’, ranking at number 2. The album also ranked number 5 on the European iTunes Album Chart, and was among the Top 5 on the U.S. iTunes Album Chart. The title track ‘WA DA DA’ also debuted at number 21 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Kep1er is a 9 member girl group formed through Mnet’s reality survival show, ‘Girls Planet 999’, and consists of members Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Sakamoto Mashiro, Kim Chaehyun, Kim Dayeon, Ezaki Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Seo Youngeun, and Kang Yeseo.

Congratulations to Kep1er!

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is coming back with THIS special release