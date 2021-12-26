Kep1er announce new date for debut album 'FIRST IMPACT'; Members Xiao Ting & Mahiro recover from Covid 19

Kep1er fans we have some exciting news for you! Kep1er has dropped the teaser schedule for their new debut date and they will be releasing their debut mini-album 'FIRST IMPACT' on January 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Also, in fresh update members, Xiao Ting and Mashiro have fully recovered from Covid 19.

According to their teaser schedule, Kep1er will release 'Collection Film' on December 27, 'Tracklist' on December 28, 'MV Teaser 1' on December 29, 'Highlight Medley' on December 30, 'MV teaser 2' on January 1 and finally, the 'MV and album release' on January 3. Kep1er is a nine-member group formed through Mnet's reality survival show 'Girls Planet 999'. The group consists of members - Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Sakamoto Mashiro, Kim Chaehyun, Kim Dayeon, Ezaki Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Seo Youngeun and Kang Yeseo.

Check out the teaser schedule below:

In good news, members Xiao Ting and Mashiro have fully recovered from Covid 19. Kep1er was originally supposed to debut on December 14. However, in early December, one of their staff members tested positive for Covid 19, delaying their debut to January 2022. Later, it was announced that Kep1er members Xiao Ting and Mashiro had tested positive for Covid 19 as well.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Just In: 'Hospital Playlist' star Shin Hyun Been & Kep1er's Xiao Ting & Mashiro diagnosed with Covid 19

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.