Kep1er, the K-pop girl group, has announced their comeback with a first full album titled Kep1going On. The news was revealed through a logo teaser for the album and also announced the release date along with it.

Kep1er will make their comeback with first studio album Kep1going On

On May 13, 2024, Kep1er announced their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled Kep1going On. The logo teaser for the album was released, providing a glimpse into the concept of the new music. Furthermore, the new album will be the group's first Korean full studio album. Previously, the company that the group signed with confirmed that they would be releasing new music, but much information was not available regarding it. Along with the first teaser, the release date of the book has also been revealed, which is June 3, 2024.

A few days ago, it was reported that Kep1er would be disbanding in July as the members failed to reach an agreement with the company. As the contract renewals come closer, due to failing to arrive at a conclusion, the members will allegedly be parting ways with WAKEONE and returning back to their respective agencies that they were under before forming the group. However, following the news, WAKEONE released a statement where they said that they are still in discussions with the members’ companies regarding the extension of their contracts. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watch teaser for Kep1er's upcoming album

More about the K-pop group Kep1er

Kep1er, formed through the survival reality show Girls Planet 999, was managed by WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. It is composed of 9 members, which include Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Ye Seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.

However, while debuting, they signed a contract for 2 years and 6 months with the company. The time period will reach its end in July 2024, and the group is rumored to not extend their contract with the label, WAKEONE.

The group made their debut with the EP First Impact in 2022. They went on to release several albums, such as Doublast and Troubleshooter in the same year, making a storm in the K-pop music scene. Their most recent EPs include Lovestruck! and Magic Hour, released in 2023. Moreover, they released their first Japanese album Kep1going on May 8, 2024.

Are you excited for their upcoming new album?