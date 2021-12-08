Kep1er announces they will now release their debut album 'First Impact' on THIS date

It was previously shared on December 5 that Kep1er’s original debut date of December 14 will be postponed due to a staff member testing positive for Covid 19. On December 8, another statement was posted with the new release date to January 3, 2022.

WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment explained in a statement that after one on-site staff member tested positive for Covid 19 on December 4, the Kep1er members were preemptively tested for Covid 19 and fortunately received negative tests. All related staff members were also tested immediately, and there were no additional confirmed cases.

However, considering the safety of artists and staff as the top priority, the two agencies have decided to cancel Kep1er’s performance on 2021 MAMA and adjust the album release schedule to avoid any further possibility of infection and transmission. They also apologised to fans and concerned parties who had been waiting for Kep1er’s debut. They assured that they will take any necessary measures to ensure that the artists and staff work in a safe environment.

Kep1er is a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet’s audition program 'Girls Planet 999.' They will now debut on January 3, 2022, with their debut mini-album 'First Impact'. Their name combines 'Kep', which means catching dreams, and the number 1, which means the nine girls coming together as one to be the best. It is also a reference to the planet 'Kepler'. The members are - Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Dayeon, Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Mashiro, Yeseo, Youngeun.

