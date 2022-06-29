Kep1er breaks previous first-week sales record set by debut release ‘FIRST IMPACT’ with new release ‘DOUBLAST’

On June 20, rookie girl group Kep1er made their first-ever comeback with their new mini album ‘DOUBLAST’. A week since, and Kep1er is already soaring high with the release! According to Hanteo Chart, Kep1er’s new mini album ‘DOUBLAST’ recorded an impressive total of 287,109 copies sold between June 20 to June 26 (its first week since release).

Out of this total, the girl group sold 153,094 copies on the first day alone (June 20), followed by 52,900 copies on June 21, 14,981 copies on June 22, 13,195 copies on June 23, 30,351 copies on June 24, 5,838 copies on June 25, and 16,750 copies on the last day of tracking, June 26. With this, Kep1er breaks their previous first-week sales record of 206,569 copies sold. The record had been set by their debut mini album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ earlier this year in January.

Meanwhile, along with releasing ‘DOUBLAST’ on June 20, Kep1er also dropped a music video for the mini album’s title track ‘Up!’ on the same day. ‘Up!’ is the quintessential summer song, coming rhythmical funk house with the soulful house genre. Meanwhile, its accompanying music video is an explosion of bright colours combined with fun transitions and sets, and of course, impressive choreography.

Alongside ‘Up!’, DOUBLAST contains four other songs: ‘LE VOYA9E’, ‘Attention’, ‘Good Night’, and ‘Rewind’. Through the five tracks making up the mini album, Kep1er sets off to ‘Kep1er Island’, and welcomes listeners to the summer of ‘Happiness’.

Kep1er debuted on January 3, 2022, after being formed through Mnet’s survival program ‘Girls Planet 999’. Comprising nine members, Kep1er set a new record shortly after their debut by becoming the fastest girl group to win first place on two music shows in just 12 days since their debut with ‘WA DA DA’, their title track from ‘FIRST IMPACT’.

