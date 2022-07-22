Kep1er crosses 100 million streams with ‘WA DA DA’ on Spotify

Congratulations are due! On July 22, Kep1er’s agencies WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment officially announced that the rookie girl group’s title track ‘WA DA DA’ has crossed 100 million streams on Spotify. A part of the girl group’s debut mini album ‘FIRST IMPACT’, ‘WA DA DA’ was released on January 3, 2022.

This means that it took the song about seven months to cross the 100 million mark on the global music streaming platform Spotify. ‘WA DA DA’ now becomes Kep1er’s first song to reach this impressive milestone. Previously, the music video for ‘WA DA DA’ also crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube.

Upon their debut on January 3, Kep1er had set a new record, by achieving the highest first-day sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo history (150,153 copies on the first day of sales). Further, not only did ‘FIRST IMPACT’ enter the Worldwide iTunes Album chart at number 2, but it also ranked in the Top 5 of the European and U.S. iTunes Album charts. ‘WA DA DA’, meanwhile, had debuted at number 21 on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart.

Comprising nine members Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Sakamoto Mashiro, Kim Chaehyun, Kim Dayeon, Ezaki Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Seo Youngeun, and Kang Yeseo, Kep1er was formed through Mnet’s reality survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’ in 2021.

The rookie girl group recently made their first ever comeback on June 20, with their second mini album ‘DOUBLAST’. Kep1er also dropped a music video for their new title track ‘Up!’. Along with ‘Up!’, the mini album also includes four other songs: ‘LE VOYA9E’, ‘Attention’, ‘Good Night’, and ‘Rewind’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TREASURE creates new personal record as ‘DARARI’ exceeds 100 million streams on Spotify