Kep1er to drop new release in June post ‘Queendom 2’ finale

Kep1er is officially gearing up for their first ever comeback! On May 27, a South Korean news outlet reported that the rookie girl group was preparing to return with new music next month, on June 20. Following this, the girl group’s agency confirmed that Kep1er is indeed preparing to release new music in June, via a phone call with a South Korean media outlet. The agency stated, “Kep1er is currently preparing for a comeback in June.”

Further, the agency also elaborated that Kep1er has already completed filming for their upcoming music video, and that the girl group is in the final stages of production for their next album, to be released in June. However, no details as to the concept of the upcoming album have been released as of yet.

Kep1er is currently appearing on Mnet’s ‘Queendom 2’, which is slated to air its live finale on June 2, next week. The rookie girl group’s strong performances through the show, which followed its powerful debut, have increased already high expectations for their upcoming release. Kep1er’s next album is expected to drop sometime in June after the live finale of ‘Queendom 2’.

Debuting on January 3 with ‘FIRST IMPACT’, Kep1er is a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet’s survival program ‘Girls Planet 999’. Their debut EP entered the Gaon Weekly Album Chart at no. 1, for the week of January 2 to January 8. By winning first place on two music shows in just 12 days since debut with their title track ‘WA DA DA’, Kep1er also set a new record, becoming the fastest girl group to do so.

