Kep1er to make their first-ever comeback on THIS date with second mini album ‘DOUBLAST’

After confirming reports in May that Kep1er will be making their first-ever comeback soon, the rookie girl group’s agency has officially kickstarted activities for the same. On June 3 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST), Kep1er dropped a ‘MOOD PHOTO’, announcing that they will be returning with their second mini album ‘DOUBLAST’ on June 20, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The announcement comes along with a caption that reads, “A NEW BLAST is coming. What BLAST will it be?” The accompanying photo shows a refreshing, bright blue drink with a slice of lemon and a matching bright yellow straw. The glass is placed on what appears to be a picnic table with green grass in the background, and a white daisy in the foreground of the image. Going by the mood photo, it appears as if Kep1er is gearing up to greet audiences with a mini album that is perfectly suited for the hot, summer season.

Check out Kep1er’s teaser announcing their return with ‘DOUBLAST’, below:

After being formed through Mnet’s survival program ‘Girls Planet 999’, Kep1er debuted on January 3, 2022, with nine members. Their debut mini album, ‘FIRST IMPACT’, definitely left a lasting impact as it entered the Gaon Weekly Album Chart at no. 1, for the week of January 2 to January 8.

Kep1er went on to make a new record by becoming the fastest girl group to win first place on two music shows in just 12 days since their debut with their title track from ‘FIRST IMPACT’, ‘WA DA DA’. Meanwhile, the girl group had been appearing on Mnet’s ‘Queendom 2’, which aired its live finale on June 2, the day before Kep1er’s announcement confirming their comeback date.

Stay tuned for more updates about Kep1er’s first-ever comeback with their second mini album ‘DOUBLAST’.

