Kep1er members display their lovable charm in latest concept photos for 1st comeback ‘DOUBLAST’

Kep1er announced the concept of each member and group for the second mini-album 'DOUBLAST' through the official social media handles on June 15th. The last concept photo of the 'B1UE BLAST' version was decorated by Hikaru, Hueningbahi, Seo Youngeun, and Kang Yeseo.

The four members captured the hearts of global fans at once by doubling their lovely charms with their unique styling with bouncy sensibility. The refreshing visuals with the coolness gave the viewers cool energy in the summer and gave a pleasant laugh.

In the group concept photo, Kep1er boldly exploded the fresh and refreshing potential of 9 people and 9 colors, surprising everyone with upgraded visual growth. Kep1er's free-spirited and lively mood was 100% synchronized with 'B1UE BLAST', giving an exhilarating pleasure just to watch.

On this day, Kep1er released all of the concept photos of the 'B1UE BLAST' version, raising expectations for a different summer that Kep1er will show. Curious about what kind of happiness the group will deliver in the summer of 2022, which will be completed by Kep1er, who has gathered a colorful presence across ‘LEMON BLAST’ and ‘B1UE BLAST’.

The title song of the 2nd mini album 'Up!' is a combination of rhythmical punk house and soulful house genres, and energetic vocals harmonize to enhance the refreshing summer atmosphere. Through the five songs of 'DOUBLAST', including 'Up!', Kepler is expected to raise the positive energy to the maximum by cutely unraveling the journey of taking the first step to 'Kep1er Island', the dream island named happiness.

Kep1er, who invited listeners to 'Kep1er Island', which welcomes the summer of 'Happiness', plans to show a stronger musical growth based on a fresh and refreshing identity. Kep1er's second mini album 'DOUBLAST', which is counted as one of the ‘top tier groups of the 4th generation K-Pop', will be released on various online music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 20th.

