Kep1er members extend contract before expiration; Mashiro and Yeseo to conclude activities after upcoming concert

Kep1er members extended their contracts with their agencies to continue their activities further into the future. Mashiro and Yeseo would be ending their activities with the group after they finish their upcoming schedule. They would be continuing as a seven-member group. Here is what their companies stated. The group is all set to make a comeback on June 3.

Kep1er to continue as 7-member group

On May 30, WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment announced that Kep1er's Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, and Youngeun have renewed their contracts and extended their group promotions. Therefore the group would continue as 7 member group after the project term expires.

They revealed that after discussions, Mashiro and Yeseo have decided to conclude group activities after their upcoming concert. They expressed their gratitude towards the two members and promised to support their future endeavours. They furthered that the companies will support the musical growth of each Kep1er member and will promote their first to the latest album as a 9-member group both locally and overseas.

More about Kep1er

Girls Plaanet 999 is a 2021 K-pop reality survival show through which the girl group Kep1er was formed. Members include Kim Chahyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.

The group made their debut in January 2022 with its first EP, First Impact and the main track Wa Da Da. The group also took part in Queendom season 2 along with other teams and soloists like WSJN, LOONA, Brave Girls, HYOLYN and VIVIZ. Yeseo was the youngest of all the contestants who participated in the contest. Kep1er finished at the 5th spot.

