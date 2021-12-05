Kep1er postpones debut after staff members tests positive for COVID 19

K-pop fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the debut of the nine girls that have been taking the internet by storm. On December 5, Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment, the agencies behind the management of project group Kep1er, announced the postponement of the girl group’s debut as a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, while the girls tested negative. They were supposed to debut on December 14.

Check out the statement below.

“Hello. This is Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment.

We are announcing the postponement of the activities of our artist, Kep1er, who were about to debut on December 14.

On the morning of December 4, one of Kep1er's field staff tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the staff suspected an infection, the artist pre-emptively tested for COVID-19, and all were negative. The members are currently not showing symptoms of infection, such as fever or respiratory disease.

All related staff have also been tested for COVID-19, and there have been no additional confirmed cases so far, and all those who have not yet received results are in quarantine.

Considering the health and safety of the members and staff as the top priority, all currently scheduled schedules have been completely suspended, and Kep1er's schedule is inevitably postponed. We would like to express our apology to the fans and all those who were waiting for Kep1er's debut.

We will do our best to ensure that our artists and staff work in the safest environment, and we will actively cooperate with the authorities' instructions and procedures. Thank you.”

Kep1er is formed of nine girls that stood in the Top 9 of the Mnet survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’ and includes Yujin, Mashiro, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun and Yeseo. They were set to release their first mini-album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ on December 14 with a special stage performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) scheduled for December 11.

