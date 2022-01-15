Kep1er sets THIS record after achieving second win for ‘WA DA DA’

Congratulations are due! On January 14, Kep1er performed their debut title track ‘WA DA DA’ at KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’. The song took first place with 3,678 points over 3,570 points for IU’s ‘Winter Sleep’. As the girl group previously won first place on Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’, this makes it Kep1er’s second music show win with ‘WA DA DA’.

The girl group debuted on January 3 making it their second win on a music show in just 12 days since debut! This also sets a new record, making Kep1er the fastest girl group to obtain two music show wins.

The girl group’s debut had been anticipated ever since Mnet’s survival show ‘Girls Planet 999’ ended, and Kep1er has been making headlines every day since their debut for breaking records. Kep1er debuted on the Gaon Chart with their first EP ‘FIRST IMPACT’ entering the Gaon Weekly Album Chart at no. 1, for the week of January 2 to January 8.

Additionally, Oricon Japan announced on January 14 that Kep1er’s debut mini album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ has ranked no. 2 on both the Oricon weekly ‘Album Ranking’, and the ‘Digital Album Ranking’ charts. The rankings are reportedly based on estimated album sales and the number of downloaded copies based on package album sales in Japan during the week of January 3 to January 9. ‘FIRST IMPACT’ is also ranked no. 1 on Japan’s iTunes Album charts under the K-pop genre, as well as no. 2 on Billboard Japan’s album download charts.

