Kep1er: WAKEONE Entertainment remarks on possibility of extending group project, discusses with agencies

Kep1er is a nine-member K-pop girl group that was formed through Mnet's survival show called Girls Planet 999. WAKEONE Entertainment, who manages and oversees group activities for Kep1er, recently shared that they were in talks to discuss the group project's contract extension. If things go well for Kep1er they may become the first group project formed through a show to undergo a group project contract renewal smoothly.

WAKEONE Entertainment holds discussions with each member's agency

According to South Korean media reports, WAKEONE Entertainment recently met with key executives from each member's respective agencies to discuss a possible extension for Kep1er's group activities. In response, WAKEONE Entertainment shared, "It is true that they held a meeting to establish a strategy and a roadmap for all of Kep1er's future activities as a group. Because the Kep1er project has passed its halfway mark, they made the same proposals to each individual member's agency. However, though they did their best to reach a mutual agreement, it did not work out this time. Since there is still some time left for the group project's promotional period, we will continue to coordinate with each other." It is said that Kep1er's group activities will end in July 2024. Initially, the group was only supposed to be promoted for two and a half years after its formation in January 2022.

About Kep1er

Kep1er is a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet's survival show Girls Planet 999 in 2021. The group is managed by WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. The group consists of Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Yujin, Dayeon, Youngeun, Yeseo, Hikaru, Mashiro, and Xiaoting. Yujin is the leader of the group and members are from different nationalities - Korea, Japan, and China. Kep1er debuted in January 2022 with its first EP titled First Impact with Wa Da Da as the lead single. Since then they have released EPs like Doublast, Troubleshooter, and Lovestruck! Kep1er has also released music in the Japanese language. They will be releasing their fifth EP called Magic Hour on September 25 with Galileo as the lead single.

