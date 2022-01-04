Kep1er's debut album 'First Impact' achieves THIS rank on the 'Worldwide iTunes Album Chart'

Kep1er is a nine-member girl group under WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. They were formed through Mnet's reality survival show 'Girls Planet 999', they made their debut on January 3, with their first mini-album, 'First Impact' accompanied by its title track 'WA DA DA'.

Kep1er proved their title as a 'monster rookie group' with their debut album entering the 'Worldwide iTunes Album Chart'. Immediately upon release, 'First Impact' entered various iTunes charts. 'First Impact' ranked number 2 on the 'Worldwide iTunes Album Chart', and number 5 on the 'European iTunes Album Chart'. Not just that, 'First Impact' also ranked among the Top 5 on the U.S. iTunes 'Album Chart'.

Further, the mini-album's title track 'WA DA DA' debuted at number 21 on the 'Worldwide iTunes Song Chart', the side track 'MVSK' ranked number 67, and 'See The Light' ranked number 187.

After recording a whopping 200,000 pre-order copies, the newly-debuted girl group's album has now broken aespa's 'Savage's record as the best-selling girl group debut album in Hanteo's history for selling over 150,000 copies (in less than 24 hours) in its first day of release.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kep1er takes viewers on an intergalactic journey with the explosive and energetic ‘WA DA DA’ MV

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.