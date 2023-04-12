Kep1er's Kim Chaehyun sustains ankle injury 2 days after LOVESTRUCK comeback, to sit during dance performances

Kep1er's Kim Chaehyun recently suffered an ankle injury that required her to seek urgent medical attention. The accident took place within just two days of the group’s LOVESTRUCK! comeback. To address fans’ concerns regarding the same Kep1er's agency, WAKEONE, and Swing Entertainment released an official statement. In the said statement, the company revealed that Kim Chaehyun suffered the injury amidst one of her schedule-related activities. Shortly after, the Kep1er member was taken to a medical facility where she was asked to wear a cast and make use of crutches for some time to come.

Kep1er's Kim Chaehyun plans on returning soon despite her ankle injury

The aforementioned notice further revealed that Chaehyun deeply regrets the timing of her injury for it might affect the efforts of her fellow members. To avoid anything even remotely close, Chaehyun has taken it upon herself to make a quick recovery and resume her preparations to join Kep1er on stage. The agency further revealed that after much discussions with the group, it has now been decided that Chaehyun will remain seated during Kep1er's performances for the time being. The aforementioned is a precautionary measure that is imperative to Chaehyun’s full recovery. Performing in her current condition would be detrimental for her recovery, revealed Chaehyun’s agency.

Kep1er's schedule after Chaehyun’s injury

The group was all set to hold a fan sign this evening which has now been postponed to the end of this week. The fan sign will now be held on April 15 at 9 PM KST. The agency additionally requested fans to be accommodating of the group’s schedule henceforth for it might be subject to change owing to Chaehyun’s injury. The notice concludingly apologized to fans of the group for having delivered such news.

Kep1er made its comeback just two days ago on April 10. The said comeback was marked by the release of Kep1er's fourth mini-album ‘LOVESTRUCK!’. The comeback was further adorned with the release of a spectacular music video for LOVESTRUCK!’s title track ‘Giddy’. ‘Giddy’ is essentially a disco-funk track that has an unmissable, addictive ring to it. Within just three days of release, the official music video for the song has managed to amass a whopping view count of over 17 million.

