Kep1er's Xiaoting to rejoin bandmates on group activities after ending contract with Chinese agency; 'in discussions' with WakeOne for solo plans

Kep1er member Xiaoting is all set to rejoin her bandmates. As per the latest update, her contract with her Chinese agency has recently ended. Now, she is also negotiating with WakeOne and Klap Entertainment to discuss her solo plans outside of the group.

As per K-media reports on January 10, the Korean agencies confirmed that Xiaoting is all set to return to Kep1er. WakeOne and Klap Entertainment issued official statements confirming that her contract with the Chinese agency ended on January 1. "Due to her strong wishes and our active support, she will soon rejoin Kep1er as a member," said the agencies. They also added that the K-pop idol has been in active discussions with Kep1er's agencies for her solo plans outside of group activities. Since she has expired her contract with TOP CLASS Entertainment, her upcoming solo schedule is likely to be managed by WakeOne and KLAP Entertainment.

Xiaoting went on a brief hiatus from K-pop activities for her solo promotions in China under TOP CLASS Entertainment. She has now returned to Korea and will be seen joining her bandmates for Kep1er's performance at the SuperSound Festival in Macau on January 18.

On the work front, Kep1er is currently getting ready for their first-ever global fan-con tour BEYOND THE STAR. The group will kick off the first events on February 15 and 16 in Seoul. Then they will meet fans in Yokohama, Taipei, and Macau.

Back on November 1, 2024, the group made their highly-anticipted comeback with their sixth mini-album TIPI TAP. It featured a total of five songs including the title track of the same name. Last year, Kep1er went through a major change in the lineup. In July, all members except Yeseo and Mashiro, renewed their contracts. The two left parted ways with the group. Then in September, they debuted as part of the rebranded girl group MADEIN.

