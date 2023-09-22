Kep1er’s Yeseo to halt upcoming activities due to health issues ahead of Magic Hour album release

The 18-year-old Kep1er member Yeseo will be sitting out from the scheduled activities for a while as her health has deteriorated and the artist needs to recover. Her agency spoke up on the matter and informed fans about her condition. Yeseo has been in the public eye since she was a child actor back in 2010. Here are the details of her agency’s statement.

Yeseo’s agency makes a statement

Kep1er’s agencies SWING Entertainment and WakeOne announced via a joint statement that Yeseo will be sitting out for the upcoming scheduled events because of health issues. They confirmed that due to her health deteriorating, the young idol will not be performing at the upcoming KPOP NATION X Korea Music Festival 2023 which will happen in Poland on September 23. They apologised to the fans who were excited to see Yeseo and promised that she’ll be returning soon with a full recovery. The rest of the members which include Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Mashiro Sakamoto, Kim Chaehyun, Kim Dayeon, Hikaru Ezaki, Huening Bahiyyih and Seo Youngeun will be participating in the festival.

More about Yeseo and Kep1er

Yeseo started her career early in 2010 as a child actor with the drama Golden Fish. Since then she has been a part of popular dramas like Abyss, Diary of a Prosecutor and Bossam: Steal the Fate.

She debuted as an idol in 2019 as a member of the group Busters. A year later she left the group to pursue her solo career. Yeseo joined Kep1er as a part of Mnet’s survival show Girls Planet 999. She took the 6th position out of the 99 contestants and debuted as a member of the group in January 2022 with their first EP, First Impact and main track Wa Da Da. The group also took part in Queendom season 2 along with other teams and soloists like WSJN, LOONA, Brave Girls, HYOLYN and VIVIZ. Yeseo was the youngest of all the contestants who participated in the contest. Kep1er finished at the 5th spot.

Kep1er is scheduled to make a comeback with their 5th mini album Magic Hour alongside lead track Galileo on September 25.

