Kep1er’s Youngeun halts activities temporarily after her father passes away; Agency releases statement

Seo Youngeun, a member of the girl group Kep1er, has lost her father.

The agency WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment announced on the official fan cafe on March 7th, "Seo Youngeun's father passed away on the same day." According to this, Seo Yeongeun is currently at the mortuary with her family. Her funeral will be held quietly with her family and close friends. In addition, the agency said, "As a result, Seo Youngeun will not be able to join Kepler's scheduled schedule in the future for a while."

In the midst of this, the Kep1er members, excluding Seo Youngeun, departed for Japan through Gimpo Airport on March 8th due to their overseas schedule. Members who could not be at the mortuary together with Youngeun drew attention by appearing somewhat solemn on this day. Meanwhile, Seo Youngeun participated in the Mnet contest program 'Girls Planet 999: Girls' War', which aired in 2021, and came in 5th place in the final. She made her official debut with Kep1er in January of last year.

Kep1er will release their second Japanese single 'FLY-BY' on the 15th, and will be holding their first arena tour in Japan from May, 'Kep1er JAPAN CONCERT TOUR 2023 <FLY-BY>'. In Korea, they are preparing for a comeback on April 10th. Kep1er won the Favorite New Artist category at the 'Mama Awards', the New Wave Award and the Best Choice Award at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards (2022 AAA), and also won trophies in the Rookie category at other awards ceremonies.

Kep1er will make a comeback to the music industry after about six months since the mini album vol.3 ‘TROUBLESHOOTER’ released last October. After 10 months of debut, the cumulative album sales exceeded 1 million copies, and it is expected to continue its upward trend following remarkable achievements. Kep1er has shown cascading growth, breaking their own record with their debut album 'FIRST IMPACT' and her 2nd mini album 'DOUBLAST'. 'FIRST IMPACT' sold over 200,000 copies in a week after its release, setting a new record for girl group debut album sales in a week at that time. It was certified 'Platinum' by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.