'Kept staring at him': Park So Dam shares her experience working with Seo In Guk in Death's Game

Death's Game, featuring Park So Dam, Seo In Guk, and more, is a fantasy drama that is based on a webtoon. The eight-episode series will also include Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, and other actors. The drama is all set for its release on December 15.

Park So Dam and Seo In Guk applaud each other's acting skills

In a recent interview with ELLE, the upcoming fantasy drama Death's Game's leading cast, Park So Dam and Seo In Guk, talked about the much-awaited project. When asked about their experience working with each other, the actors had nothing but praise. Seo In Guk explained that Park So Dam's individual aura was so great that he felt that Death in the webtoon and Death in the drama existedseparately,y even though she resembles her character. Talking about her co-actor, Park So Dam recalled the day of the table reading. She said that she was so amazed that she kept looking at him because Seo In Guk was exactly how she had imagined his character to be. She also added that she remembers asking herself, 'I haven’t been able to prepare that much. When did he have time to prepare so well?’

Seo in Guk and Park So Dam reveal their feelings on the upcoming project

Park So Dam mentioned that when she read the script, she was excited, as it was a genre that she always wanted to try. She also explained that there were parts of the drama that couldn’t be expressed through the script, so they were imagining what the finished result would look like. Seo In Guk commented on his love for time loop stories and remarked that the project got him excited.

More about Death's Game

Death's Game will be released on December 15. The cast boasts Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon, and Nam Kyung Eup.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Death's Game trailer OUT: Park So Dam grants Seo In Guk shot at living Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won's lives