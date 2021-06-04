Kevin Feige predicts Tom Hiddleston's Loki & Owen Wilson's Mobius will become Marvel's 'most popular' pairing

Marvel boss Kevin Feige spoke about Loki series and what he believes is the most interesting part about the character and the show.

After Marvel stunned the audiences with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the studios are all set for another series to release and it's Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The series is all set to begin streaming from June 9, 2021 and ahead of the same, Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently spoke about Loki's character and the wide range of possibilities and scenarios it comes with. Loki will be exploring the character's multiple dimensions including his equation with the new character Mobius M. Mobius.

As we have seen in the trailer, the series will explore Loki's encounter with the Time Variance Authority and mainly Owen Wilson's Mobius. The show promises an interesting rapport building up between the two and Feige believes it is something that will hook the audiences. Talking about the same, he said Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel.”

Feige also spoke about the God of Mischief being a character who's dangerous even without his most lethal weapons. He said, "You can take his scepter away, you can take off the cape and the fine Asgardian leather and literally put him in a button-down shirt and pants, and he's still Loki — he's more Loki than you've ever seen. And that's not just because Tom Hiddleston looks good in any clothes at all, but he does", via TV Insider.

Loki revolves around Hiddleston's God of Mischief attempting to restore reality after disrupting it using the Tesseract throughout The Infinity Saga. The series also stars Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-​Raw in key roles.

