Kevin Feige REVEALS Julia Louis Dreyfus will work in future Marvel projects: We are gigantic fans of her

In an interview, Marvel president Kevin Feige has shared their plans of keeping Julia Louis Dreyfus for many more MCU projects to come. Scroll down to read more.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, aka Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, had won many hearts in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series which premiered in Disney+Hotstar. Julia, 60, had also appeared in Black Widow as she shared a photo of Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, to Yelena, played by Florence Pugh to reveal that the former was responsible for Natasha’s passing away.

Julia had also taken up the major task to enlist the services of the disgraced Captain America John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell for an unknown reason. According to Kevin Feige, all of the adventure will return along with her character. The Marvel boss said that the Contessa is “doing something” which fans can assume will be important for future Marvel projects. “She’s doing something. She’s in recruitment mode. Does Yelena already work for her? They seem to have a connection at that point,” Feige told the D23 Inside Disney podcast.

Feige also shared that he believes that MCU’s future is bright because a powerful actress like Julia Louis Dreyfus will be a part of many more projects to come. “The future is bright for the MCU because Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in it. We are gigantic fans of her at Marvel.” Feige excitedly added. Sharing their actual reason for bringing her into the MCU, the Marvel president mentioned that they are hoping to find the “right thing” for her character. “The notion of bringing her into the world was always something, if we could find the right thing, we wanted to do,” via D23 Inside Disney podcast.

“When this role came about and the opportunity to have her in [Black] Widow, in [The] Falcon [and The Winter Soldier], and maybe in some other things coming up…” Kevin teased the fans.

