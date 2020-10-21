Key REVEALS it 'wasn't easy to adjust' to military life but the SHINee member still had a good time

During a candid interview, SHINee member Key revealed details about his military experience after being recently discharged. The 29-year-old singer also confessed just how much he adores his SHINee bandmates.

It was on October 7 when SHINee member Key, along with VIXX member N and 2AM member Jeon Jinwoon, were discharged from their mandatory military service. Key had enlisted back in March 2019 and joined the military band while he was discharged without having to return to his base, post his final leave, owing to the military's COVID-19 protocol.

In his first interview since his military discharge with Cosmopolitan Korea, the 29-year-old singer spoke candidly about his military experience. "It wasn't easy to adjust, but I had a good time," Key confessed. Moreover, talking about his simple personality, Kim Ki-bum revealed that he enjoyed receiving letters over gifts from his military juniors. Key noticed that the juniors might have felt pressured to buy him something nice due to the perception of how he presents himself on social media or TV. However, Ki-bum reiterated that he's a "very simple person."

Moreover, Key was also asked about his SHINee bandmates (Onew, Minho and Taemin) to which he chose "affection" as the emotion he feels towards them because everything about their friendship "feels obvious and natural." Ki-bum admitted that when someone asks him how much he loves his members or how close he is to them, he finds it hard to answer because it's like asking him how much he likes his mom. "It’s a relationship that’s hard to express through words," Key concluded to Cosmopolitan Korea.

We genuinely can't wait to see what Key has in store for his fans as he welcomes us to a new era!

