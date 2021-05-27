KeyEast announce that they have officially terminated their contract with Actor Ji Soo

KeyEast officially terminates their contract with Ji Soo and will do their best to resolve the ongoing lawsuit with 'River Where the Moon Rises'. Read on to find out.

It was inevitable and, unfortunately, things turned out this way! After pursuing a legal battle against Victory Contents, the company that produced KBS 2TV’s River Where the Moon Rises, continued request for compensation from Ji Soo’s agency KeyEast, KeyEast has officially announced that they will be terminating their contract with actor Ji Soo.

For those unversed, allow us to explain the timeline of events in brief. Earlier this year, while filming River Where The Moon Rises, actor Ji Soo was accused of school violence and assault allegations by his former schoolmates, the controversy caused an uproar amongst netizens and the actor was duly replaced from his ongoing drama. He publicly apologised and announced that he will be enlisting in the military. Actor Na In Woo was roped in to play Ji Soo's role in the drama. The production team, Victory Contents and the broadcast network KBS 2TV suffered heavy losses and financial damage.

Victory Contents demanded compensation from KeyEast, and the two parties are involved in a legal battle, trying to resolve the dispute. The drama's production company is seeking to claim 3 billion KRW ($2.8 million) in damages for the sudden departure of actor Ji Soo from the cast. Victory Contents accused KeyEast of not taking the legal matter seriously and trying to brush it off lightly in a detailed statement. Shortly after this, KeyEast announced that they have officially terminated their contract with Actor Ji Soo and will do their best to resolve the ongoing lawsuit with River Where the Moon Rises.

The two parties mutually agreed to the premature termination of the exclusive contract with Ji Soo's school bullying controversy as the primary reason for the contract's early termination. The contract termination comes just seven months after he joined the agency way back in October 2020.

