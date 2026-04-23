Khalifa Release Date Confirmed: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action film to hit theaters on August 20, 2026, for Onam

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently filming his action thriller Khalifa, directed by Vysakh. The actor’s official team has now confirmed that the film will hit the big screen during Onam this year, with a release date set for August 20, 2026.

Khalifa Release Date: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movie to hit big screens on August 20, 2026

Khalifa is scheduled to release in theatres on August 20, 2026. The official announcement was made by Prithviraj Sukumaran’s official network, Poffactio. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Hey. Aamir Ali will see you in theatres on Aug 20th, 2026!”

Here’s the post:

Directed by Vysakh, the film is based on a screenplay written by Jinu V. Abraham, who also serves as co-producer. The film features music and background score by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Jomon T. John, and editing by Chaman Chakko.

Earlier, the makers also announced a prequel starring Mohanlal in the lead, who is expected to make a cameo appearance in the first installment as well.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in a lead role in the action drama Vilaayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar. Based on a novel of the same name, the film received mixed responses from audiences and critics and is yet to be released on OTT platforms.

He also recently made a cameo appearance in the Tovino Thomas-starrer action film Pallichattambi.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj has wrapped filming for his heist action film I, Nobody, which stars Parvathy Thiruvothu as the co-lead.

Additionally, he recently completed a schedule for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Varanasi . The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Prithviraj playing the main antagonist, Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead. This time-travel adventure is slated for release on April 7, 2027.

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