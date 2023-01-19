Khan parivaar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan exude elegance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

Congratulations are in order as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are formally engaged! Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and his ladylove Radhika Merchant had their roka in December 2022, and pictures from their roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara had gone viral. Just two days ago, pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi ceremony were doing rounds on social media. Now, the couple is finally engaged and the Ambanis have hosted a lavish celebration at their residence in Mumbai- Antilia. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar to Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and many others, the engagement bash was a star studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife, Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan has finally arrived at the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actor looked dashing in all-black kurta set as he graced the function. Gauri, on the other hand looked gorgeous as she posed with her son. The former looked beautiful in a silver embellished gown which she accessorised with a matching purse and heavy earrings. However, Aryan looked handsome in a black shirt, with a black coat which he paired with a black pant. Check out the pictures here

Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Rao and others arrive at Antilia Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar arrived at the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Then Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a grand entry with her daughter Aaradhya. Moreover, Kiran Rao also arrived at the venue, and posed for the paparazzi. Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar also made a dashing entry at Antilia. The Ambani family poses for pictures The Ambani family also posed for a few pictures. Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga, while Anant Ambani was seen in a blue kurta. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal posed with Anant and Radhika for pictures together at Antilia. Take a look!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged today in a ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia. As per a statement released by the family, the Ambanis, along with their close friends and family attended the engagement ceremony. It was a traditional ceremony with Gujarati Hindu rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

