The Khatra Khatra Show, Ep 1 Review: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa prove they are most entertaining hosts

The country's first interactive reality game show The Khatra Khatra Show is back with its second season. The first run of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s show was declared a superhit and looks like the second season shall be following suit.

Bharti and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa have always proved themselves to be the best hosts of the entertainment industry time and again. This time, yet again, the handsome real-life couple proved why they have been ruling the roost with their fine and spontaneous hosting skills.

This time on board is Bollywood's very popular director cum choreographer Farah Khan. Apart from her fine dancing skills and her gift of gab, Farah is also loved for her killer presence of mind and savage and quirky one-liners. Farah, who joined Bharti and Haarsh as a host for the first episode, nailed every bit of her presence on camera. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez too was roped in for the premiere of the second season. The actress was made to prepare tea as people clad in zombie attires frightened her out of her wits, as a part of the task.

Further, Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, and actor Vishal Singh were also seen having a blast on the show alongside Bharti, Haarsh, Farah, and Jacqueline. The trio was made to play some games pitched in by the studio audience. The games were quite fun and seeing the boys perform the stints looked funnier and even more entertaining.

Bharti who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy was seen giving her best shot at her work like always. The comedienne-turned-host has been multitasking like a pro by fulfilling the duties of a mother to her to-be-born baby and entertaining her fans by being the perfect host.

Haarsh, like always seemed funny and entertaining as he dished out umpteen number of laughter moments through his sheer comic timing and fine hosting skills.

Overall, the first episode of The Khatra Khatra Show season 2 looks promising and is a breather for the audience's otherwise hectic lives.

