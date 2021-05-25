Khichdi Producers JD Majethia delights Friends fans with Indian version of the Reunion poster; SEE PIC

JD Majethia shared an edited version of the Friends Reunion poster and netizens are amused as they ask for the new season of the show.

People all over the world are eagerly waiting for the streaming of the Reunion of the most popular American sitcom FRIENDS. The makers of the show had released the poster for the special reunion of the cast of the show, which is among the highest watched shows all over. The Indian popular comedy show producer JD Majethia recently posted a morphed version of the Friends poster and you will be shocked. He had switched the Friends cast with the Khichdi cast and the poster is an absolute delight.

Along with the post, he has added the caption in Himanshu from Khichdi style, which read, "Ae baapu, aisa reunion manaenge, aisa reunion manaenge ke lage hee nai ki reunion manaya!! This would be the perfect Indian reunion!! What say? #friends #reunion #memories with this #show #khichdi."

See post-

The show Khichdi was initially released in 2000 and since then, it has been India’s favorite comedy show. Owing to huge love for the first season of the show, the makers had also produced a second season, which was a huge success too. Now seeing the cast of Khichdi on the Friends poster, the fans of the show are now demanding a new season. Numerous fans commented that they wanted a reunion of the cast of Khichdi and the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The talks about the reunion episode had been in the air for a long time but it could not be formalized due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation. But now the Friends Reunion episode is here and the fans of the show can stream it on 27th May 2021.

The episode is absolutely unmissable and it is directed by Ben Winston. It will feature numerous guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

