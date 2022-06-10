Khloe Kardashian feels 'uncomfortable' watching Tristan's paternity suit scandal in The Kardashians episode

The Kardashians' latest episode ended with a preview of Kim Kardashian learning about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The teaser of the final episode of The Kardashians also showed Khloe Kardashian's emotional reaction to the incident and talking to Twitter after the ninth episode aired, Khloe took to Twitter to react to the same as she expressed how she felt after watching the traumatic moment play out.

After we saw Khloe and Kris Jenner discussing how Tristan Thompson has been trying to mend things with her and working on their relationship, it was a heartbreaking turn of events as the end of the ninth episode saw Khloe finding out about Thompson's love child with Maralee Nichols. Reacting to the same, Khloe took to her Twitter and wrote, "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life."

Khloe expressed her feelings about watching the new episode during a live chat session she had with her fans on Twitter. The preview of the final episode of The Kardashians saw Kim Kardashian receiving the news about Tristan while in the gym. She is then seen getting on a call with her sisters frantically. The conversation between Kim, Kylie and Kourtney was seen on the show and at one point, Kylie asked, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?"

Check out Khloe Kardashian's tweet here:

With the finale episode airing next week, Khloe's fans asked her if she will be doing a live session on Twitter spaces which will allow her to have an audio chat with fans and Kardashian replied, "My mouth gets me in trouble. I may need to stick with tweeting during the finale lol."

