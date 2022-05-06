Khloe Kardashian reacts after watching her and Tristan Thompson's secret reconciliation on The Kardashians

The fourth episode of The Kardashians was released recently on May 6 during which it was revealed that she and Tristan Thompson were secretly back together before his bombshell paternity scandal. In the episode which showcased her sister Kourtney's engagement with Travis Barker, also saw Khloe talking about her relationship with Thompson.

During the episode, Khloe was seen discussing with Kim how Tristan and her doing after he flew in for the proposal. She said, "This was something he was not going to miss the Good American designer said on the episode. We are good. We are actually in a really good place. We just got back together and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part."

After the episode aired on May 5, Khloe took to her Twitter account to post a reaction to the same as she wrote, "Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians." Khloe and Tristan who started dating in 2016, share 4-year-old daughter True. After two cheating scandals involving Thompson, the couple split in February 2019. Although they got back together amid the coronavirus pandemic and later called it quits again in June 2021 before quietly getting back together that October as seen on the show.

The couple eventually split again though following Thompson's paternity suit which proved him to be the father of Maralee Nichols' child following which the NBA player also shared an apology for Kardashian on Instagram where he said, "Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian REACTS to Kim Kardashian's dazzling look from her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson