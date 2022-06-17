Khloe Kardashian says watching The Kardashians finale was 'tough'; Shares a note on forgiveness and love

The Kardashians aired its final episode for presumably their first season on June 16 and the episode featured Khloe Kardashian learning about Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit. The episode saw Khloe breaking down and opening up about the betrayal she felt. After the traumatic episode aired, Khloe shared her thoughts on the same on social media.

Taking to her Twitter account where the Good American founder had previously been live-tweeting with fans alongside the episode premieres, Khloe opened up about the finale as well which focussed on her putting an end to the Tristan Thompson relationship. Sharing how she felt after watching the episode, Khloe wrote, "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."

Check out Khloe Kardashian's tweets here:

In another tweet, Khloe also opened up about learning to opt for forgiveness and spoke about handling situations with grace as she said, "Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

The Kardashians finale saw Kim Kardashian learning about Tristan's paternity lawsuit via the internet. Khloe and Tristan who after previously breaking up in 2019 following his cheating scandal, got back together in 2020 amid the pandemic although following his paternity scandal last year, the couple parted ways again and are currently only co-parents to their daughter True Thompson.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Ep 10 Review: Khloe Kardashian puts an end to Tristan Thompson drama in a sombre finale