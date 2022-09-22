Khushi Kapoor shines bright in pink in new PICS from Rajasthan; Janhvi Kapoor calls her 'muffin'
Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.
Khushi Kapoor is one of this generation's most talked-about star kids. She is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead, which also marks their debut in the film industry. Even ahead of her Bollywood debut, Khushi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain.
Speaking of which, just a while ago, Khushi, who is currently vacationing in Bikaner, Rajasthan shared new pictures on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter captioned it as: "Today," alongside a white heart emoji. She chose to wear an intricate embroidered pink kurta set. Her hair was left open, and she completed her look with basic makeup. Reacting to the photos, her sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor commented: "Pink muffin." While Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.
Check out Khushi Kapoor's PICS:
Talking about The Archies, the web series will release on Netflix in 2023. It is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. In it, Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.
In May, this year, Zoya Akhtar shared a teaser video of the film and a first look introducing the ensemble cast dressed in striking attire. It is set in 1960s India and will stream on Netflix in 2023. The Archies will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India. It is written by Kagti, Akhtar, and Ayesha DeVitre.
