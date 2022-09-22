Khushi Kapoor shines bright in pink in new PICS from Rajasthan; Janhvi Kapoor calls her 'muffin'

Khushi Kapoor is one of this generation's most talked-about star kids. She is set to make her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies which also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead, which also marks their debut in the film industry. Even ahead of her Bollywood debut, Khushi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Khushi, who is currently vacationing in Bikaner, Rajasthan shared new pictures on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter captioned it as: "Today," alongside a white heart emoji. She chose to wear an intricate embroidered pink kurta set. Her hair was left open, and she completed her look with basic makeup. Reacting to the photos, her sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor commented: "Pink muffin." While Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.