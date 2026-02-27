Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2 reveals cast: BTS’ Jin missing; Lee Junho, Kim Yeon Koung and Kazuka join

The second season of the Korean reality show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, has finally revealed its much-awaited cast announcement. Following a fairly impressive debut run last year with BTS’ Jin, Ji Ye Eun, and a cameo from Kwaktube aka Kwak Joo Bin, as well as host Kian84, the bread and breakfast run by Kian84 (Kim Hee Min) is now being joined by three new faces. Kim Yeon Koung, Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha have been roped in as the staff members for the Netflix show.

BTS member Jin and Ji Ye Eun are NOT a part of Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2

Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2 cast announcement has a big change. With the camaraderie of Kian84 and Jin, part 1 was thoroughly enjoyed by fans; however, it seems that the K-pop idol has not been asked to return. Instead, joining from the HYBE family is LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha, the Japanese K-pop star who has previously impressed with her flexibility skills owing to her ballerina roots.

Singer-actor Lee Junho, who is also a part of the K-pop group 2PM will be bringing his handsome charm to the show. Meanwhile, volleyball star Kim Yeon Koung, with her athletic build and charisma, is slated to add the comic bits to the program.

Unlike season 1, which was situated on the Ulleungdo island during a hot summer, and presented many troubles for the cast and crew due to the water-locked location, this time the filming is set to move to Daegwallyeong’s winter scenery.

Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2 will have a similar setting of a guesthouse run by celebrities, with unknown guests staying at the unique venue, presenting its own bunch of problems. It is expected that the upcoming season will be released in the third quarter of this year on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Kian’s Bizarre BnB Ep 1-3 Review: BTS’ Jin’s charm cannot save highly awkward reality show as Ji Ye Eun struggles to adapt