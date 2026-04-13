Kian's Bizarre B&B star Ji Ye Eun and Street Man Fighter’s Vata confirm they're dating: ‘Meeting with good feelings’

Ji Ye Eun is dating! After many occasions of having been teased with multiple celebrities who have appeared on Running Man, the actress and entertainer has been confirmed to be in a new relationship. And it is with none other than the leader of dance crew We Dem Boyz, Vata.

Ji Ye Eun is in a relationship with Vata

As per an Xportsnews on April 13, Ji Ye Eun and Vata were said to be in a relationship. Later, confirming the same, Ji Ye Eun’s agency CPN Entertainment said, “The two, who have been colleagues, are seeing each other with positive feelings. We ask that you support them with warmth.” The two are the same age, having been born in 1994, and were collaborators before turning into lovers. The two are said to have connected over being church-going friends before realising their romantic feelings for each other.

The two also collaborated for the co-ed group Chungju Ji Ssi’s Milkshake, for which Ji Ye Eun worked with Ji Suk Jin, and Vata choreographed for the duo. Their friendship grew from then on, with the song’s performance debut happening on Running Man, and the couple has had the opportunity to build their relationship further.

About Ji Ye Eun and Vata

The two have been known names in the industry, with Ji Ye Eun having debuted in 2017 and appearing in multiple variety shows. Her SNL Korea participation is praised alongside her hilarious chemistry with BTS’ Jin and Kian84 during Netflix’s Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 1. Although she has not been cast in the second season of the show, she and Kian84 attended the BTS ARIRANG WORLD TOUR concert in Goyang, South Korea, over the past weekend, showing their continued friendship.

Meanwhile, Vata appeared on Street Man Fighter with his crew, We Dem Boyz, who placed 2nd. He has been the choreographer behind multiple popular K-pop dances and has appeared in music videos. Being called for his expertise in performance, he became a mentor on the KBS survival program, MAKEMATE1.

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