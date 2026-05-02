Kiara Advani drops glimpses of her ‘mom era’ Maldivian holiday with Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah; Photos

Bollywood actors and B-town’s most-loved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are currently enjoying their summer vacations in the Maldives. After several clips of their holiday went viral online, the actress took to social media and shared a photo dump featuring their little daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. Check it out!

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Saraayah Malhotra enjoy a Maldivian holiday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s fans can’t get over the rare and adorable memories the couple has been making with their daughter Saraayah Malhotra in the Maldives. Today (May 2, 2026), the Kabir Singh actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple images, showcasing the fun the Malhotras are having on their holiday in the island nation.

Sharing the pics, Kiara penned, “Sun-kissed days, salty hair, and a heart full of peace with the loves of my life.”

Take a look:

The series of pictures shared by the Toxic actress opens with her soaking in the Maldivian sun with sand in her hair. The next image features her wardrobe, which is being hijacked by her daughter’s clothes. Here comes a glimpse of Sidharth, joining his wife as they enjoy the peace and calm, overlooking the setting sun.

Kiara has clearly declared that she is in her 'mom era,' and the statement on her cap is proof. From swimming in the crystal-clear blue water to posing in the sun while holding her baby’s floaters, mama bear is doing it all while slaying with her beach body. Well, learning doesn’t stop for Saraayah as she is there, reading the names of water animals. The Shershaan couple also went deep into the ocean to witness the colorful fish and the unique corals.

What’s vacation pictures without some posing in your best body? Kiara did exactly that, giving many a run for their money. After an adventurous day, they concluded by dancing to some of their favorite numbers on the beach.

Between Kiara’s upcoming role in Toxic alongside Yash and Sidharth’s work on the thriller Vvan, this family getaway serves as a well-deserved break before a busy year of releases.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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