Kick Kick Kick Kick on OTT: When and where to watch Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung starrer in India?

The eagerly awaited sitcom Kick Kick Kick Kick has recently premiered, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to K-drama enthusiasts. The series has generated immense buzz since its debut on February 5. With a unique mix of humor, workplace struggles, and digital-age aspirations, the show has quickly become a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Kick Kick Kick Kick officially made its debut, airing on KBS2 at 21:50 KST for South Korean audiences. International viewers, including those in India, can catch the series on Viki, where new episodes are available at 6:20 PM IST. Spanning 12 episodes, the show follows a consistent schedule, releasing fresh installments every Wednesday and Thursday. With its unexpected plot twists, the series keeps audiences engaged, making each episode a must-watch.

At the heart of Kick Kick Kick Kick lies an ambitious yet comedic journey led by veteran entertainment stars Ji Jin Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung. The duo takes off on a new challenge by launching Kick Kick Kick Kick Company, a content production venture with an ambitious goal: reaching three million subscribers. However, managing the unpredictable digital space proves to be far from easy.

Alongside them is a chaotic team, including Baek Ji Won, a therapist who provides much-needed guidance to the employees, and Lee Min Jae, a relentless perfectionist determined to make the company a success. As they tackle content creation, office politics, and unforeseen hurdles, their journey is packed with laughter, unexpected dilemmas, and heartfelt moments.

Kick Kick Kick Kick is helmed by renowned director Koo Seong Jun and features a well-crafted script penned by talented writers Jung Soo Hyun, Nam Eun Kyung, and Jung Hae Young. The cast lineup is equally impressive. Ji Jin Hee plays a fictionalized version of himself, while Lee Kyu Hyung takes on the role of Jo Young Sik, his business partner and longtime friend. The series also boasts an ensemble of talented actors, including Jeong Han Seol, Jeon Hye Yeon, Kim Eun Ho, Jeon So Young, Baek Sun Ho, Lee Se Joon, and Lee Ji Won, each bringing their unique charm to the screen.