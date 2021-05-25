Kids of Hera Palace gear up for revenge in the third season of The Penthouse: War in Life

"The Penthouse: War in Life" has released stills of some of its cast for the upcoming season.

With all that is happening in the life of the residents of Hera Palace, it is not that difficult for the lives of their children to be ignored. The Penthouse: War in Life has taken immense care to make us not forget about their “child” actors.

As season 3 of the series draws near, SBS's Friday drama has released the stills of six recurring adolescent characters of the drama. With the progress of the storyline in both seasons so far, these actors - Kim Young Dae, Han Ji Hyun, Choi Ye Bin, Kim Hyun Soo, Jin Ji Hee, Lee Tae Vin - have also shown great development in their skills. Their character understanding and rich emotional performance is comparable to the adults in The Penthouse.

Above all, the Penthouse Kids in the third season are stimulating curiosity by showing their first appearance with expressions such as a bright smile, determined faces, sharp eyes, and gloomy eyes in a more adult-like atmosphere.

In particular, Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo), who came back to life with the help of Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) after dying in the drama, gave a bright smile, as if she has regained stability and relaxation.

The Joo twins, Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) and Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun), faced the reality of their father and braved a teary reunion with their mother in the previous season. They show feelings of solidarity in the stills but seem tense at the same time.

Ha Eun Byeol (Choi Ye Bin) who disappeared with the help Jin Bun Hong (Ahn Yun Hong) in the previous season, seems to be on the verge of tears in the still. Her transformation from the mad obsession in the previous season to someone filled with sadness is very mysterious.

Yoo Je Ni (Jin Ji Hee) is a character who warmed up to Bae Ro Na which led to her being a victim of school bullying at the hands of the other Penthouse Kids. Her father returned and she seems to have found confidence. She looks bright in her still teaser but seems to be surprised at something, arousing curiosity.

Last but not least is a very comical picture of Lee Tae Vin as Lee Min Hyeok. The son of Lee Gyu Jin (Bong Tae Gyu) and Go Sang Ah (Yoon Joo Hee) he has been a constant thorn in the eye by bullying the now sweet Je Ni. Lee Min Hyuk, in the picture, looks somewhere in surprise with his cheeks full of food. Chipmunk!

If we are not wrong about the timeline, the kids are about to sit for their entrance examinations in the third season. With Seoul National University (SNU) being their target, their battle is going to be nothing but fierce. Season 3 begins airing on June 4 and this wait is starting to seem unbearable.

