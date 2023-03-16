Kill Boksoon: Jeon Do Yeon is a doting mother by day and brutal assassin by night in latest teaser

Netflix's original movie 'Kill Boksoon' has released its third poster and final trailer ahead of its release on March 31st. 'Kill Boksoon' is an action movie that tells the story of Gil Boksoon , a legendary killer in the hitman industry, dying or being killed right before renewing his contract with the company.

Poster for Kill Boksoon:

The third poster, which was released, puts the protagonists of 'Kill Boksoon' in one frame between the bloody knife and the gun. Kill Boksoon (Jeon Do Yeon), a killer and single mother, and MK ENT, the best company in the contract killing industry. Under the charismatic appearance of CEO Cha Min Kyu (Sol Kyung Gu), from Kill Boksoon's daughter Gil Jae Young (Kim Sia) to Cha Min Kyu's younger brother and MK ENT. Director Cha Min Hee (Esom) and MK ENT. The poster with blood dripping between the characters, including the affiliated killer Hee Seong (Koo Kyo Hwan), raises expectations for the story of the world of brutal killers.

Trailer:

The final trailer released together is MK ENT, the best company in the contract killing industry to which numerous killers belong. Attention is drawn to the speech scene of representative Cha Min Kyu. As he said, “Murder has become a global business, and we have been treated fairly,” it foretells the appearance of killers who work with their own pride, not local secret agents or gangsters, adding to the curiosity about the unique worldview they will present.

The appearance of Gil Boksoon, who casually lies that she has been on a business trip at her parents' social gathering, arouses curiosity about what kind of story will unfold before her between her dual identities as a top-class A-class killer and Jae Young's mother. In addition, Gil Jae Young confesses a secret by saying, “Have you seen a gun in my mother’s bag?” Cha Min Hee shows a meaningful smile, and Hee Sung grabs a knife with a firm expression while facing Gil Boksoon, each hiding their true feelings. It gives a glimpse of the relationship between the characters and an interesting story.

