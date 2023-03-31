Kill Boksoon Review: Jeon Do Yeon transforms into a mother out for revenge; Esom and Koo Kyo Hwan stand out

Name: Kill Boksoon

Premiere date: March 30, 2023

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Esom, Koo Kyo Hwan, Sol Kyung Gu

Director: Byung Sung Hyun

Writer: Byung Sung Hyun

Runtime: 137 minutes

Genre: Action, Crime

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix's original 'Kill Boksoon' (directed by Byun Sung Hyun), released on March 30th, is a Korean-style action movie armed with hot action that is not suitable for teenagers and a fresh subject which is a ‘killer working mom’. The action is stylish and full of speed, and the humor created by portraying the killer industry as an ordinary workplace style also gives a spicy taste.

The cast:

Here, Gil Bok Soon (Jeon Do Yeon) is the successful senior everyone dreams of. Even a samurai thug holding a Japanese sword made by a Japanese master is challenged with a 30,000 won ax bought at a supermarket. Cha Min Kyu (Sol Kyung Gu), who founded the company, is the most talented person in the industry. He laid down three rules for the killer industry. She does not kill minors, only work permitted by the company, and work permitted by the company will be carried out without fail. However, because of livelihood, unlicensed killers also do their work. Min Kyu's younger sister, director Cha Min Hee (Esom), uses this as an excuse to get rid of Gil Boksoon and her in-house conflict grows.

Gil Boksoon:

'Gil Boksoon' is the main character of a 'one hit killer' of a company that nurtures and debuts killers. So, humorous situations are created in the daily life of these workplaces. "Senior, I love you!" The naturally virtuous lines of the back make us laugh while colliding with the killer's main job. The scene where the people who were drinking soju at a restaurant while swearing at the company takes out a knife from their bag to survive makes you feel a sense of sadness.

The plot of the film:

Above all, the satire gains strength because the main character is a mother with strong motherly love. "Killing people is simple compared to raising children." She said that there were times when she saw herself in the eyes of dying people, and on those days she was afraid to go home and make eye contact with her child. The main plot of 'Kill Boksoon' is the desperate survival of a working mother killer. As a working mother, the conflict with her daughter is a secondary subplot for this. However, the two things go hand in hand too much, so the story goes haywire in the middle. The intention of overlapping the daughter's problem solving and her own growth with the mother's situation is understandable, but putting too much weight on it hinders immersion and tension.

The stand out characters:

The actors' performances fit the characters well. Sol Kyung Gu, who plays the role of Cha Min Kyu, also shows explosive charisma, and actor Koo Kyo Hwan, who plays Hee Seong, a third-rate killer who couldn't surpass Gil Boksoon, and actress Kim Sia, who plays the daughter, also give a good performance. Nevertheless, 'Kill Boksoon' is a movie for Jeon Do Yeon. Gil Boksoon itself is the image of Jeon Do Yeon, who is cynical and overwhelms her unique loudness and opponent.

