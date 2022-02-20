‘Kill Heel’ to postpone first episode broadcast to THIS date after staff members contract COVID-19

On February 18th, a representative of 'Kill Heel’ said, "tvN’s 'Kill Heel is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, March 9, which was originally delayed by two weeks from February 23 (Wednesday) due to the aftermath of a confirmed COVID-19 case at the filming site.”

He added, "We inevitably have to postpone the schedule for a stable production environment. We ask for the understanding of viewers who are waiting for tvN's 'Kill Heel'. We will continue to do our best for safety management in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

The lead actors Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung were reported to have tested negative for COVID-19. 'Kill Heel' depicts the endless desire and desperate struggle of three women at home shopping. The higher you climb, the higher you want to covet and the more power you have. The hot and passionate story of the three women surrounding them gives a strong attraction.

Woo Hyun (Kim Ha Neul) works as the host of a home shopping show. Her record as a shopping show host is neither good nor bad. She aspires to become the top shopping show host, but she experiences a fall into a bottomless pit. This leads her to change. Ki Mo Ran (Lee Hye Young) is the vice-president of UNI Home Shopping. She started her career as a regular employee and worked her way up to her executive position. Her success story is legendary to other people. She doesn't allow mistakes and she doesn't show what she thinks, but she has charisma. Bae Ok Sun (Kim Sung Ryung) is a top host at UNI Home Shopping. She was born into a high class family. She is generous to others and she is respected by employees at her company, but what she really thinks is veiled.

Director Noh Do Cheol and writers Shin Kwang Ho and Lee Chun Woo, who showed off their detailed directing skills with the series of 'The Man and Woman for Justice' and 'The Prince - Master of the Mask', collaborated. The first broadcast is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9 at 10:30 pm.

ALSO READ: Happy Park Shin Hye Day: Comparing her iconic roles in ‘The Heirs’, ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Doctors’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.