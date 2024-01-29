Kill Heel's Moon Ji In and Gag Concert comedian Kim Ki Lee confirm relationship; reveal wedding date

Kill Heel and The Beauty Inside's Moon Ji In and Bravo My Life's Kim Ki Lee announced that they'd be exchanging their vows this May. Moon Ji In is known for her roles in hit dramas like Doctors and The Beauty Inside. Comedian Kim Ki Lee has made a mark on the entertainment industry with his appearances on Gag Concert, Bravo My Life, and more. Here are the details of their wedding.

Moon Ji In and Kim Ki Lee to tie the knot

On January 29, Kim Ki Lee’s agency Media Lab Siso, and Moon Ji In’s agency Sim Story announced that the two celebrities would be getting married in May. They would be tying the know in a private ceremony in Seoul which will include friends and family. Kim Ki Lee expressed that he was happy to have met someone with whom he could look together in the same direction with the same mindset. Moon Ji In also commented that Kim Ki Lee is someone who thinks of her sincerely. She furthered and said that they will become a couple who try to maintain the same mindset and attitude toward each other

More about Moon Ji In and Kim Ki Lee

Kim Ki Lee is a popular comedian who is known to have been a part of the popular sketch series Gag Concert. He was also a cast member of other hit shows like Game of Thrones: The Return of Superman vs Two Days and One Night, Tribe of Hip Hop and more. He also acted in Hello, Me!, Live or Die and more.

Moon Ji In made her debut in 2009 with the drama Don't Hesitate. She has been a part of hits like Kill Heel, The Beauty Inside, Doctors and many more.

