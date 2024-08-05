Kill Me, Heal Me's Hwang Jung Eum breaks up with basketball boyfriend Kim Jong Gyu 2 weeks after confirming relationship

On August 5, it was reported by a K-media outlet that renowned actress Hwang Jung Eum and South Korea's national basketball player Kim Jong Kyu have parted ways just two weeks after publicly confirming their relationship. The unexpected breakup has left fans and media alike pondering what might have led to the swift end of their romance.

According to a report from a K-media outlet, the breakup followed a brief but high-profile courtship. Hwang Jung Eum, known for her notable roles in dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me and Can You Hear My Heart, had recently confirmed her relationship with Kim Jong Kyu, a prominent basketball player with a solid track record. The couple reportedly grew close during a challenging time for Hwang Jung Eum, finding solace and support in each other. Despite their mutual affection, the relationship appears to have faltered under the weight of public scrutiny.

In response to the report, Hwang Jung Eum's agency, Y1 Entertainment, released a statement addressing the situation. The agency clarified that the actress and Kim Jong Kyu decided to remain good acquaintances after their recent relationship. They noted that confirming further details about the breakup would be difficult, emphasizing the couple's desire to maintain privacy during this time.

The relationship was first reported on July 22, capturing the public's attention due to Hwang Jung Eum's high profile. The actress, who initially made her mark as a member of the girl group Sugar before transitioning to a successful acting career, had previously navigated her personal life with considerable public interest. She married businessman Lee Young Don in 2016. After a period of separation and divorce mediation in 2020, the couple reconciled and expanded their family with a second son in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Kyu, seven years younger than Hwang Jung Eum, is celebrated for his basketball prowess. Since beginning his professional career with Changwon LG in 2013, Kim Jong Kyu has become a significant player for DB, leading his team to a successful season last year. He also plays a vital role as a national team member since 2011 further highlighting his prominence in the sport.

