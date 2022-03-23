The Killer’s Shopping List teaser OUT: Lee Kwang Soo and Seolhyun focus on finding incriminating evidence

'The Killer's Shopping List' which will be broadcast first on Wednesday, April 27th following 'Kill Heel', is about mysterious murder case that takes place in an ordinary neighborhood. The second teaser, released on March 23, contains the scientific investigation of mart cashier Lee Kwang Soo (Ahn Dae Seong) and passionate police officer Kim Seolhyun (Do Ah Hee).

The released video draws attention from the beginning with the appearance of Lee Kwang Soo and Seolhyun conducting an investigation on the police line in the mart. In order to find clues along with the suspenseful background music, the scene of meticulously recording the investigation diary by examining gaps and checkout counters with the flashlight of a cell phone, collecting pieces of torn receipts, and meticulously recording the investigation continues. The appearance of the two of them possessing a cool scientific investigator makes you feel the activity of a new combination that has not been seen in previous investigations.

Afterwards, Lee Kwang Soo's serious eyes as he looks at the torn receipt on the cashier's counter, you can feel the subtle force of a brainwave master. Lee Kwang Soo, who has a genius memory that never forgets what he saw once, is immersed in thought by saying, 'The culprit is in the receipt', raising questions about the unofficial super brain that protects the mart that will unfold in the drama.

The drama follows Ahn Dae Sung who has an excellent memory, despite failing his civil service exam three years in a row. Still studying, he works part-time at his mother’s MS Mart on the outskirts of Seoul. His girlfriend Ah Hee, is a police officer. Both his mother and girlfriend are highly supportive of him.

When a murder takes place in an apartment building near his work, Ah Hee begins her investigation with Dae Sung and his mother, Myung Sook, soon joining her. But before long, she discovers that the sole clue is a store receipt issued from MS Mart.

ALSO READ: Kim Hye Yoon, Super Junior’s Yesung and more are stuck in a dilemma in ‘The Girl on a Bulldozer’ main poster

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.