‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh congratulates ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon for her first Emmy nomination

Just two Queens supporting each other! South Korean series ‘Squid Game’ saw itself creating history by becoming the first non-English show to receive the prestigious Emmy Awards nomination for the ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ category along with 13 others. Among the top in the list was its nod for the breakout star of the show- Jung Ho Yeon.

The 28 year old model turned actor received her first Emmys nomination for the ‘Supporting Actress in a Drama Series’ award. She shared the happiness with the world with a post of the nominations and some behind the scenes photos from the shooting of ‘Squid Game’. Her caption reads, “The Squid Game magic. Thank you so much @televisionacad and the voters. A happy day.”

Her character Kang Saebyeok was a widely loved one that has previously earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Among the many people appreciating and calling it a deserved nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh has sent in her own special wishes.

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star wrote on her Instagram, “Congratulations @hoooooyeony on your Emmy nomination! Now I get to see you again.”, referring to a magazine cover that the two starred in. Jung Ho Yeon further re-posted it on her own Instagram story. Check out the post below.

Previously, the actors spoke about the many similarities that they share between the two of them and how they are able to represent their ethnicities on a global platform.

